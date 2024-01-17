Washington, January 17: After suspending his presidential campaign, Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy thinks it would be "healthy for the country" if Republican candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis,drop out of the 2024 White House race and endorse former President Donald Trump. In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, the biotech entrepreneur said the Republican voter base in Iowa has "spoken loud and clear" that they want Trump to be the presidential nominee.

"I think Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley would actually at this point, do this country and this party a service by stepping aside to make sure that we're focused on not only nominating Donald Trump, but getting this country back and reviving those founding revolutionary ideals," the 38-year-old said. "I do think that would be healthy for this country," he added. The twice-impeached former President, facing more than 90 criminal charges, emerged triumphant in Iowa and solidified his position as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. US Presidential Elections 2024: Key Dates and Events, What Lies Ahead

DeSantis and Haley, who emerged second and third in the caucus, hope to overtake Trump further down the primaries but the gap between the former President and both his rivals remains too wide. "I think it's very clear who the Republican primary electorate is saying that they want to be their nominee. I ran to be that person. They sent me a very positive message. But the very positive message they sent to all of us is that Donald Trump needs to be the nominee of this party," Ramaswamy said.

"And I think that you know what, especially Ron DeSantis, at least of the two of them will have an important role to play in the future of this country leading this nation," he added. Fresh out of winning the Iowa Caucus, Trump made his first campaign trail appearance in Atkinson, New Hampshire, with Ramaswamy, where the latter gave an eight-minute fiery speech amidst chants of "VP VP VP" by supporters. GOP Presidential Debate: Next Republican Debate Cancelled After Nikki Haley Refuses To Take Stage Without Donald Trump

After his remarks, Trump praised the political newcomer, calling Ramaswamy “very special”, and told his supporters that the latter "is going to be working with us, and he will be working with us for a long time".