Washington, November 11: The United States on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases. According to Johns Hopkins University, the US reported 201,961 in the past 24 hours. The numbers were high, as data was reportedly delayed over the weekend. Till now, 10,238,243 people have contracted COVID-19 in the US. Coronavirus Cases in US Top 10 Million Mark, Global COVID-19 Count Surpasses 50 Million.

In the past 24 hours, 1,535 people also succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the death toll to 2,39,588. For the past few days, the US reported over 1,00,000 COVID-19 cases each day. According to a report by global news agency AFP, coronavirus hospitalisation also hit an all-time high as over 60,000 people hospitalised across the country.

Notably, the US is the worst-affected country in the world by coronavirus, followed by India nd Brazil. India’s COVID-19 tally crossed 86 lakh-mark on Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll in India also jumped to 1,27,571. US COVID-19 Death Toll Expected to Reach 400,000 by February 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, US Health Secretary Alex Azar said that if Pfizer Inc submits the positive initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine trial to health regulators as quickly as expected, then the government will plan to begin vaccinating Americans in December. Pfizer on Monday had informed that the vaccine it has been developing with German partner BioNTech SE was 90 percent effective against coronavirus.

