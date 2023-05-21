Mumbai, May 21: A teacher in the US State of California who was awarded the "Teacher of the Year" award in the past was recently arrested for having sex with a minor student. Police officials said that the teacher identified as Tracy Vanderhulst has been charged with statutory rape. The development comes following an investigation into the allegations that Tracy had sexual intercourse with a minor.

The 38-year-old accused is a maths teacher at Yucaipa High School in California. While officials of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department did not reveal when and where the teacher had sex with her student, it is said that the victim is a 16-year-old student of the school. As per a report in New York Post, Vanderhulst has been booked into Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. After being arrested, she was let off on bail of USD 30,000. Sex With Student in Car! This Disgusting Teacher Engaged in Sexual Activity With Teen After Sending XXX Nudes, Arrested.

An officer attached to the sheriff’s department said, "Investigators and the Yucaipa Calimesa Joint Unified School District worked cooperatively to ensure a thorough investigation into this matter was completed." Officers also said that they suspect that there could be more additional victims.

As per local news reports, in 2017, Tracy Vanderhulst was named the school's "Teacher of the Year". Lavishing praise on Tracy, the Yucaipa High School principal had said that the teacher "epitomizes the educator so many desire to be - she is the kind and innovative teacher from whom we hope our children will grow". Reportedly, Vanderhulst was hired as a teacher at Yucaipa in 2013. US Shocker: Six Female Teachers Arrested For Sexual Misconduct With Students Over Two Days.

In a similar incident, a former West Virginia teacher was convicted for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl. It was claimed that the teacher also kept a list of the "Top 10" most attractive middle school students. The accused teacher was sentenced to a 10 to 20-year sentence after pleading guilty in September.

