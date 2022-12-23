In a disgusting case, a teaching assistant who works at a school in the United States is accused of having sex with a youngster sending chills down the spine. In connection with allegations that she had a relationship with a kid at Lakota Local Schools, Ana Leigh D'Ettorre, 24, was arrested and lodged in Butler County Jail until her trial. She was also accused of sending nudes to minors. The student teacher from Louisville was charged with 11 charges of spreading damaging information to children as well as one count of unlawful sexual behaviour with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. Disgusting! Teacher Has Sex With Underage 16-Year-Old Student, Gets Charged by St. Petersburg Police.

The list of allegations brought against D'Ettorre was revealed in court papers; his pre-trial hearing is set for January 10 of the following year. The claimed victim of D'Ettorre's offences, a teenager between the ages of 13 and 16, is said to have been present between May 21 and August 30 of this year. The 24-year-old woman had been a student teacher at Liberty Junior School for the second semester of the 2021–2022 academic year. Kerala Shocker: Female Tuition Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Minor Student in Thrissur.

At the time of her student teaching job, D'Ettorre, who is also accused of sending the student nude images, was a university student. "We know it was somewhere within the city limits of Monroe, but we were never able to pinpoint where - sounded like it was during travel in a car," said prosecution for the case said to Daily Star. Video: Government School Teacher Thrashed by Girl Students Over Sexual Misconduct in Karnataka's Mandya.

Education district spokesman Betsy Fuller said: "We are incredibly disappointed that such serious charges have been brought upon a student teacher who spent time with our students. After the start of the current school year, we were notified that an investigation involving Ms. D’Ettorre was taking place and fully cooperated with law enforcement." Rajasthan: Teacher Undergoes Sex Reassignment Surgery To Marry Girl Student in Bharatpur (See Photos).

They further said: "It is imperative that our students feel safe in our schools, which is why we ask them, or their parents, to immediately report any concerns directly to an administrator."

