Minnesota, March 18: A woman was allegedly held captive by a massage parlour owner under appalling conditions in Minnesota. The victim, who had travelled from California to Minnesota seeking employment, was reportedly held captive in a small room at Massage Therapy in Willmar without light and was deprived of cooked food and drinking water to exploit her for sex. The distressing ordeal came to light when police responded to a report of a woman screaming at the establishment on Saturday afternoon, March 16.

According to multiple reports, upon arrival, officers found the victim, who communicated her plight through a translation app on her phone, detailing the alleged abuse and confinement she endured at the hands of Ying He. The victim reported being hit on the head and deprived of basic necessities while being confined to a small room whenever there was no business at the parlour. Further investigation revealed the victim's harrowing journey, beginning with her pursuit of legitimate massage work through an agency in Los Angeles. US Shocker: Nurse Charged With Killing Two Patients Through Excessive Insulin Doses Confesses To Attempting to Murder 19 More People in Pennsylvania.

Promised employment without involvement in the sex trade, the victim paid the agency for assistance and travelled to Minnesota after Ying He allegedly offered her a job. As per reports, upon arrival, her expectations were shattered as she found herself subjected to coercion and exploitation. Authorities disclosed chilling details of the victim's captivity, including stringent control over her movements, actions, and interactions with clients. US Shocker: Cancer Patient Dies After Surgical Robot Burns Holes in Organs, Husband Sues Manufacturer.

Allegations of sexual exploitation surfaced, with the victim forced to comply with demands for sexual acts under threat of violence and reprimand. Surveillance footage captured moments of confrontation between Ying He and the victim, corroborating the victim's claims of abuse and assault. Following the victim's rescue and subsequent hospitalisation, Ying He was arrested and charged with felony counts related to soliciting prostitution and misdemeanours for operating a disorderly house and assault.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).