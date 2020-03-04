US Super Tuesday 2020 Results: Joe Biden Turns Tables on Bernie Sanders With Spree of Wins, Michael Bloomberg Stares at Exit

Joe Biden at election rally in California | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, March 4: Former US Vice President Joe Biden, whose campaign was tagged as a "failure" by political pundits so far, is headed for a major victory in the Super Tuesday Democratic Primary contest. Out of the 14 states which went to polls in the pre-presidential election exercise, eight have solidly rallied behind Biden. The ninth, Texas, is showing a mixed electoral outcome, with Biden holding the edge against his Leftist rival Bernie Sanders.

Sanders, the self-styled Democratic Socialist who was leading the primary charts so far, will now significantly trail behind Biden. The Vermont Senator bagged victory four states, as against the eight won by Biden. A solace for him, however, remains the victory in California where 415 delegates are on the line. Super Tuesday 2020: Fourteen States, 1344 Delegates, Who Holds The Edge? All to Know About The Key Democratic Primary Contest.

Biden's victory was largely powered by his popularity among black voters -- who form a crucial section of the electorate in southern states. Being former and only Afro-American President Barack Obama's closest aide, Biden has earned repute and trust from the minority community, who are weary of white liberal candidates.

Following are the states won by Biden: Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. For Sanders, victories came from California, Colorado, Utah and his home-state of Vermont. The final outcome of Texas is awaited, but trends so far showed Biden likely to win 56 delegates with a vote share of 33 percent, followed by Sanders' getting support of 50 delegates with 29.7 percent votes.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who made a late entry into the Democratic primaries and was hopeful of changing his fortunes through the Super Tuesday contest, has drawn a blank in all provinces barring the American Samoa. With this rout, reports citing his campaign officials said he may announce his exit from the presidential nomination race on Wednesday.