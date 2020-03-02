Super Tuesday 2020: Fourteen States, 1344 Delegates, Who Holds The Edge? All to Know About The Key Democratic Primary Contest

Bernie Sanders with Joe Biden | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, March 2: Fourteen states and the American Samoa would be going to polls on the "Super Tuesday 2020" to choose their preferred Democratic face to challenge United States President Donald Trump. As part of the primaries - or the pre-election contest to zero-in on the most preferred nominee for the presidential polls - registered Democrats would be voting on Tuesday, March 3. Here's why it is the most crucial intra-party contest.

1,344 Delegates on Line

1,344 or nearly 40 percent delegates are on the line in the primaries to be held on Tuesday. In terms of voters, the area going to polls represent 33 percent of the electorate. More than the votes, it's the delegates which are more important for the aspirants heading into the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in July. To secure the nomination, a candidate needs the backing of 1,991 of the pledged delegates.

Which Are The 14 States Going to Polls?

Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Vermont are the 14 states going to polls in the primary on Tuesday, along with the region of American Samoa which covers 7 South Pacific islands.

Why is The Contest Billed as 'Super Tuesday'?

Since 1976, American media and political pundits are using the unofficial term of "Super Tuesday" while referring to the 14-state Democratic primary battle, held in each election year on a Tuesday of either February or March. The candidate who scores the best in Super Tuesday is most likely to secure nomination at the DNC. In 2016, aspirations of Senator Bernie Sanders were nearly crushed with Hillary Clinton - who went onto become the party's presidential election nominee - gaining an upper hand in the Super Tuesday contest.

Who Holds The Edge in Super Tuesday Battle This Year?

With Pete Buttigieg pulling out of the race, the contest is largely centred between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, claim experts. In the four major primaries held so far, Sanders picked up the victory in two, followed by Buttigieg and Biden in one each. Biden, the former Vice President, received shot in the arm with his decisive win in the black voters-dominated South Carolina last week. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who is also vying for the presidential ticket from the Democratic Party, is hopeful of changing his fortunes with the primaries to be held tomorrow. While Bloomberg failed to draw votes in the primaries so far, he has been reaching out to voters through adverts in states which would be voting on Super Tuesday.