Moscow, January 19: Svr General, an anonymous Telegram channel claiming to be operated by a Kremlin insider, has claimed that Vladimir Putin’s condition is sharply deteriorating. Russian president has been feeling weak and dizzy as a result of side effects from medications he’s taking that have also caused him to lose his appetite.

Dailymail reported that the telegram channel which is said to be run by a former Russian intelligence officer has long been stoking rumors of the Russian President’s poor health, which the Kremlin has continuously denied. The channel had earlier claimed that Putin has hired body doubles for some public appearances due to his deteriorating health. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Was Undergoing Cancer Treatment When Ukraine Invasion Began, But He Isn't Terminally Ill, Says Danish Intelligence Agent

The channel goes on to claim that Putin is undergoing a course of treatment with drugs which, in addition to their therapeutic effect, causes dizziness, weakness and lack of appetite, which does not affect his psycho-emotional state in the best way. Vladimir Putin To Be Assassinated? Russian President ‘Will Be Killed Before His Birthday’, Claims Exiled Leader Ilya Ponomarev

General SVR on Tuesday also reported that Putin is now having jitters about implementing some “major decisions” that he had recently hinted at, promising that they would have a game-changing impact on Russia’s domestic and foreign policies alike.

The channel warned the 'general mobilisation and martial law' are both plans that, if implemented, will undoubtedly result in hundreds of thousands of new victims and a disaster not only for Russia, but for the entire world.

Putin had on Friday attended a funeral for Murtaza Rakhimov, first president of the Republic of Bashkortostan region, in the city of Ufa. But, the telegram channel claimed that Putin was replaced by a “body double” during his Ufa trip, which involved public events and meetings. However, the claim is yet to be independently verified.

