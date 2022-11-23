Washington, November 23: Multiple fatalities and injuries were reported after a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, police said on Wednesday. According to Chesapeake police, a call reporting the shooting came in at 10.12 p.m. on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency. Walmart Mass Shooting Videos: Firing at Chesapeake Supermarket Leaves Multiple Victims in Virginia, Gunman Reportedly Dead.

The number of fatalities and injuries remains unclear, but the gunman is said to have died, local media reports said. Walmart Shooting: Multiple Victims After Gunman Opens Fire in Departmental Store in Virginia's Chesapeake (Watch Video).

There is reportedly a large police response outside the supermarket, with dozens of emergency vehicles on the scene. Police are going through the Walmart building and residents have been asked to steer clear.

