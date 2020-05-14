Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Extends Stay-at-Home Order to June 8

Muriel Bowser (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington, May 14: Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday that the city is extending its stay-at-home order through June 8.

"We're not there yet and not quite ready to begin that phased new opening," Bowser said at a news briefing, Xinhua reported. Coronavirus Could Become Endemic to Our Communities, the World May Have to Learn to Live With It: WHO.

The city, she said, is looking for a 14-day decline in new coronavirus cases, but so far has only seen a four-day decline. The order was previously scheduled to expire on May 15.

Washington, DC has reported a total of 6,584 confirmed cases, with 350 deaths, according to a count by the municipal government.