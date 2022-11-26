Mumbai, November 26: The World Health Organization has issued a warning amid the spread of measles infection in the country and abroad. It has been said by WHO that a patient of measles can infect about 12 to 18 people. It has been said by the experts that measles infection is as fatal as last year and the situation is only getting worse this season.

WHO,in a recent release, said that there were an estimated 9 million cases and 128000 deaths from measles worldwide in 2021. Twenty-two countries around the globe experienced large and disruptive outbreaks. Measles Outbreak in Mumbai: Vaccination Is Important To Mark Children Safe, Says BMC Health Officer Amid Hike in Cases of Viral Infection

The WHO said that lack of vaccination and weakened surveillance are the root cause for such outbreaks. Nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose in 2021. Measles Cases on Rise in Mumbai: What Is Measles? How Does It Spread? Know Causes, Symptoms, Transmission and Treatment of the Viral Infection

WHO shared its concerns that despite measles being entirely preventable through vaccination the vaccination coverage has been really low for the extremely contagious infection. Coverage of 95% or greater of 2 doses of measles-containing vaccine is needed to create herd immunity in order to protect communities and achieve and maintain measles elimination, WHO added.

Delays increase the risk of measles outbreaks, so the time for public health officials to accelerate vaccination efforts and strengthen surveillance is now, concluded WHO.

Measles outbreak is increasing rapidly in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra. Measles has killed 12 children in Mumbai and surrounding areas, authorities say. BMC also appealed to the general masses to get their children vaccinated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2022 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).