The Islamic Republic of Iran has entered a critical transition period following the confirmed death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a swift move to maintain constitutional order, senior cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has been appointed to the interim leadership council. Arafi, a 67-year-old high-ranking jurist, will serve alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei as part of a three-member body tasked with managing state affairs until a permanent successor is elected.

Constitutional Succession and the Interim Council

The appointment follows Article 111 of the Iranian Constitution, which dictates that in the event of the Supreme Leader’s death, a temporary council must assume all leadership duties. The Expediency Discernment Council, responsible for mediating between the parliament and the Guardian Council, formally elected Arafi as the clerical representative on this interim board. This transition comes at a time of extreme volatility. Reports indicate that Ali Khamenei was killed during a large-scale military operation involving precise strikes in Tehran. The interim council is expected to oversee the country's immediate security response and ensure the continuity of government operations during a 40-day mourning period. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dies: Israel Defense Forces Share How Iran’s Supreme Leader Was Killed in Heart of Tehran (Watch Video).

Who is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi?

Ayatollah Arafi is a prominent figure within Iran’s clerical and educational hierarchy. Before his appointment to the interim council, he held several influential roles, including membership in both the Guardian Council and the Assembly of Experts. He has also served as the head of Iran’s Seminary and the former chairman of Al-Mustafa International University in Qom. Known for his administrative experience and deep institutional ties, Arafi has long been considered a potential contender for the top office. His background as a Friday prayer leader in Qom—the religious heart of Iran—gives him significant standing among the country’s clerical elite.

The Path to a Permanent Leader

The interim council’s mandate is temporary. The primary responsibility for selecting a permanent Supreme Leader lies with the Assembly of Experts, an 88-member body of senior Shia clerics. According to Iranian law, the Assembly must convene "as soon as possible" to deliberate on a successor. While Arafi helps lead the transition, several names have emerged as potential long-term successors. These include Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late leader, and various other high-ranking clerics. However, the selection process is traditionally opaque and heavily influenced by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the broader security establishment. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Family Tree: Meet the Heirs and Dissidents of Iran’s Supreme Leader As Mojtaba Khamenei Likely To Succeed His Father.

Regional and Domestic Impact

The sudden vacancy at the top of Iran's power structure has triggered a "succession crisis," according to analysts. The leadership must now navigate internal power struggles while responding to the external military pressures that led to Khamenei’s death. For now, the formation of the interim council under Arafi, Pezeshkian, and Mohseni-Ejei signals an effort by the regime to project stability amidst unprecedented regional tension.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Livemint.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

