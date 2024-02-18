London, February 18: A security expert has warned that three UK military bases could be targeted by Russian drones in the event of a conventional war. Professor Anthony Glees said that RAF Wyton, RAF Fylingdales and HMNB Faslane were among the most vulnerable sites to a drone attack from the Kremlin.

According to a Daily Star report, Professor Glees, who is the director of the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, said that the UK could face both nuclear and conventional warfare from Russia, which is already engaged in a conflict with Ukraine. He said that the UK should not underestimate the threat of Russian drones, which could bypass the existing laws and regulations on flying. World War 3 Fears: NATO Jets Rush to Poland-Ukraine Border As Russia Intensifies Attacks.

Russia Could Target 3 UK Military Bases, Says Expert

Glees said, “Grant Shapps recently said we were in a ‘pre-war world’, implying a nuclear Third World War, which is, in my opinion, not quite as accurate as it should be because I think we are in a situation where the conventional war that is already underway in Ukraine could become a wider conventional European war.” He added, “My thought is that RAF Wyton is most likely vulnerable, like other key sites (RAF Fylingdales or Faslane), by drone attack. These drones are really a problem, as I have suggested in the past.” World War 3 Fears: Germany Afraid Russia President Vladimir Putin Could Start WW3, Say Leaked Military Documents.

RAF Wyton is a base in Cambridgeshire that hosts intelligence units and surveillance aircraft. RAF Fylingdales is a radar station in North Yorkshire that monitors ballistic missile launches and space activity. HMNB Faslane is a naval base in Scotland that houses the UK’s nuclear submarines. Professor Glees said that even the “extremely well camouflaged” RAF Wyton would struggle to defend itself from a drone strike. He urged the UK government to invest more in anti-drone technology and to cooperate with its allies to counter the Russian threat.

