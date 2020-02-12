10 People Arrested in Connection with Gargi College Incident

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Ten people have been arrested in connection with the recent incident at Delhi University's all-women Gargi College, where students were allegedly molested and sexually assaulted during a cultural festival last week after outsiders barged into the college."10 people have been arrested in connection with the case registered at Hauz Khas Police Station. Over 11 teams are working on the case, looking into technical details available and visiting various sites in NCR for identification of suspects. The probe team has also spoken to Gargi College," said A Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi.Police said that as many as 23 CCTV footages have been examined and three of these were focused on the ground where the festival was on. "Initial probe suggests the college was at fault. The college authorities had not informed the police about the festival," said the police.A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking a CBI probe into the incident. Advocate ML Sharma has sought the court's direction for the CBI investigation and seizing of all videos, CCTV records surrounding the campus of Gargi College.The plea also sought for the "arrest of all accused persons, including the political leaders behind this planned criminal conspiracy," and CBI to submit a report before the top court for further action against the accused.Delhi Police on Monday received a complaint from Gargi College against the alleged harassment and sexual abuse of female students by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6.A case was lodged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Hauz Khas police station."A complaint has been received from Gargi College authorities and a case under sections 452, 354, 509 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code is being registered at Hauz Khas police station," police said. (ANI)

