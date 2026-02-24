London [UK], February 24 (ANI): West Indies ace speedster Kemar Roach is set to join Durham for the first half of the County Championship season, bringing his five-year association with Surrey to an end.

West Indies international Roach will join up with the Durham squad ahead of the season opener against Kent at Banks Homes Riverside and will remain in Chester-le-Street until mid-June, according to the Durham Cricket website.

The three-time County Championship winner brings proven pedigree in English conditions, having taken 97 wickets in 30 appearances across the last five seasons with Surrey, alongside 14 poles in four games for Worcestershire.

After making his Test debut in 2009, Roach is closing in on 300 Test wickets for the Men in Maroon, having claimed 12 five-wicket hauls in 88 Tests with best returns of 6/48 against Bangladesh, whilst taking 125 scalps in 95 One Day Internationals.

The 37-year-old seamer has collected 580 first-class wickets in 183 matches, averaging just 26.31 with the ball, taking a best of 8/40 against Hampshire in 202,1 whilst claiming 24 first-class five-wicket hauls.

Barbados-born Roach has played for his hometown club since making his List A debut in 2007, whilst also featuring on the franchise circuit, lifting the Big Bash title with Brisbane Heat in 2013 alongside multiple stints in the Caribbean Premier League.

On joining Durham, Roach said, "I can't wait to join Durham for the 2026 season. Having played in the County Championship for the past five years, I know how serious a side Durham is, so I plan to join and add great value to the side."

"I hope to help Durham push for a trophy this summer, and I think the group Durham have is very close to doing that. I am looking forward to helping the team and adding my experience to help Durham push for wins. The County Championship for me is as close as playing Test cricket, which is why I love it so much. We know how much of a tough season it is with the county grind, but the rewards are there when you win, and I hope to add that winning mentality to the Durham side. I look forward to joining up with the guys and getting around them while playing hard cricket," he added.

Director of Cricket, Marcus North, said, "We're delighted to welcome Kemar to Durham. He is a world-class performer in Test Cricket, and his experience playing county cricket makes him a perfect fit for our group."

"Kemar brings proven quality with the ball but also a wealth of knowledge that will benefit our younger bowlers across his time at Durham. His ability to lead attacks in English conditions is something we value highly as we look to compete strongly in the County Championship. His professionalism, competitiveness and understanding of what it takes to win County Championship matches were key factors in the decision to bring him to the club. We believe he will have a significant impact both on and off the field during his time with us. We're excited to see Kemar join the squad ahead of the season opener, and we're confident he will play an important role in helping us push for success in the first half of the campaign," North concluded. (ANI)

