13 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan; Total Tally 131

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Thirteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of those infected by the novel coronavirus in the state to 133.According to an update put out by the state Health Department at 5 pm today, two more positive cases were reported in the last couple of hours. These include a 26-year-old woman from Jodhpur with a travel history to Ahmedabad and a 16-year-old boy from Udaipur with a travel history to Indore.Seven of the 13 fresh cases are from Jaipur and one each from Bharatpur, Dholpur, Udaipur and Jhunjhunu districts. Two of them were reported from Jodhpur.Earlier Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Rajasthan Health Department informed that a 85-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 died. The man died following a comorbid condition of brain stroke paralysis.Jaipur has a total of 41 coronavirus patients, the highest in Rajasthan, followed by Bhilwara whose cumulative positive till date is 26. There are 10 cases from Jodhpur, 9 from Jhunjhunu, 8 from Churu, 5 from Ajmer, four from Tonk, 3 from Durganpur, 2 each from Alwar and Pratapgarh and one each from Pali and sikar.The total cumulative positive includes two Italian nationals and 14 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi had tested positive earlier.The total samples received in the state are 7,984 of which 115 are positive. 18 of the evacuees from Iran, who are housed in the Army camp in Jodhpur and Jaipur have tested positive. The total number of negative samples is 7, 219 while 650 are under process, and 11 people have been discharged. (ANI)

