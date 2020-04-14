15 Haryana Roadways Buses Converted into Mobile Clinics in Rohtak

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], April 14 (ANI): As many as 15 buses of Haryana Roadways have been converted into mobile clinics here in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.The move has been taken by the state government to ensure sufficient availability of basic medical facilities for people as the country fight against COVID-19.Dr. Anil Birla, Civil Surgeon said, "We have made 15 mobile health teams, out of which 11 are for rural areas and four are for urban areas."Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Haryana stood at 185, including 29 discharged/recovered/ migrated patients and three deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

