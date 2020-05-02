167 Bangladeshi Nationals Leave for Dhaka

Chennai, May 2 (PTI): As many as 167 Bangladeshi nationals stranded here during the ongoing lockdown left for Dhaka by a chartered flight on Saturday, officials here said.

The US Bangla flight, arranged following consultations between authorities of both India and Bangladesh, departed in the afternoon, they said adding the passengers included women and children.

Recently, about 3,000 people belonging to various countries, including the US, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia had left for their respective coutries in similar chartered aircraft from here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)