17 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand

Ranchi, May 19 (PTI) Seventeen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 245, officials said.

Six of the fresh cases were reported from Hazaribagh, three from Koderma and one person each tested positive in eight other districts, including Simdega, Ranchi and Loherdaga, according to officials.

The state government did not issue the COVID-19 bulletin on Tuesday.

