180 People in Pune Made to Sit for 4 Hours for Defying Lockdown Norms

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): As many as 180 people were made to sit for over four hours at Swargate area in Pune on Thursday for violating lockdown norms, police said."A total of 180 people have been made to sit on the road at Swargate area in Pune for over four hours for defying the lockdown norms which were imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus," Shabbir Sayyed, police inspector (Crime) Swargate police station, told ANI.He said that these people were made to sit to make them realise the grave situation and the risk they pose."Though there has a continuous increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Pune, these people are being irresponsible. About 50 cases under IPC Section 188 have been registered till now and their vehicles have also been detained," Sayyed added.The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has risen to 3,081, according to the state health department. (ANI)

