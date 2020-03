Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) Two policemen died after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, officials said.

The vehicle carrying a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector skidded off the road and rolled down into the gorge, they said.

The bodies have been recovered, officials said.

