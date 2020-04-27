2 Delhi Head Constables Take Care of Elderly Cancer Patient, Assist in Performing His Last Rites

New Delhi, April 27 (PTI) For about a week during the lockdown, two Delhi police head constables served like sons to 78-year old Shyam Murari Kapoor, a cancer patient who died in West Delhi's Hari Nagar on Sunday.

They helped Kapoor visit a hospital, brought him medicines, and even assisted in performing his last rites in the absence of his loved ones.

The two head constables -- Ramesh and Jitender -- also posted at Hari Nagar police station took care of Kapoor since April 19 after the Station House Officer (SHO) informed them about his poor health condition and tasked them to attend to his needs, officials said.

Kapoor lived alone at his Hari Nagar residence while as two of his sons -- Alok Kapoor and Amit Kapoor -- both IT professionals, lived in Hyderabad and London respectively, they said.

On April 19, Kapoor started coughing and had fever after which he contacted the police.

"The two head constables rushed him to DDU Hospital where he was examined for COVID-19. However, he tested negative for coronavirus. He was undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital which also caused him acute feebleness," said Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

The two constables then informed his niece Mukta Kapoor, who reached the hospital. But in the meantime, both the policemen pursued with his examinations at the hospital, the DCP said.

They then shifted Kapoor to the Ganga Ram Hospital where he recuperated and returned home.

"Yet both the policemen kept visiting him regularly and ensured that his medicines and other basic amenities were in sufficient quantity," he added.

One attendant was also arranged for Kapoor and he was doing well. However, he died on April 26, the DCP said.

The head constables Ramesh and Jitender rushed to his residence after hearing about his death. They found Kapoor lying in his bathroom.

"He was a humble man and treated me like a son. I spoke to him last on Saturday night when he called me and told me that he was missing his sons and wanted to meet them. I assured him that he will be able meet them soon,” said head constable Ramesh.

His body was taken to DDU hospital by the police and a post-mortem was conducted, the DCP said.

Prima facie, it was a case of natural death due to cancer, he said.

The body was handed over to Mukta Kapoor and his last rites took place at the cremation ground in Punjabi Bagh with the assistance of two head constables. They assisted in the rituals along with three relatives of Kapoor, he said.

"The policemen helped us a lot. They arranged medicines, provided food, facilitated the post-mortem and final rites. Only two of our relatives could come for cremation. But the policemen stood there and helped with all the formalities and arrangements," said Mukta Kapoor.

Head constable Jitender said they often keep a check on the well-being of senior citizens in their area.

"He treated us like one of his own. So, it was our responsibility to help him when he needed us. We had to be part of his final journey especially at a time when both his sons were stuck outside Delhi due to the lockdown," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)