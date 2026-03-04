Mumbai, March 4: Apple has officially launched the new MacBook Air powered by the M5 chip in India, marking a major update for the world’s most popular laptop. The new model has been engineered to balance portable design with a significant leap in processing power, specifically tailored to meet the growing demands of artificial intelligence and creative workflows. Available in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, the device maintains its fanless, silent operation while introducing a suite of technical upgrades that enhance everyday productivity and professional tasks.

The latest MacBook Air features a beautifully thin and light aluminium enclosure, now available in four finishes including a new sky blue option. This generation serves as a substantial upgrade, offering a faster internal architecture and the debut of Apple’s N1 wireless chip for improved connectivity. Key features include an enhanced camera system for video calls and a significant boost in data handling speeds, ensuring that the laptop remains the primary choice for students, business professionals, and mobile creators seeking a blend of efficiency and longevity. Apple M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro Launched in India: Check Price and Features.

MacBook Air M5 Technical Innovations and Connectivity

Beyond the core processor, the new MacBook Air introduces several hardware refinements designed for the modern workspace. The integration of the N1 chip brings support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, providing more reliable and faster wireless connections. The inclusion of two Thunderbolt 4 ports allows users to connect up to two external displays, a critical feature for multitasking. Furthermore, the laptop’s MagSafe charging port remains, offering peace of mind and dedicated power delivery without occupying a data port.

MacBook Air M5 Specifications and Features

The MacBook Air M5 is equipped with a 10-core CPU and an up-to-10-core GPU, featuring a dedicated Neural Accelerator in each core to deliver up to four times faster AI performance than the M4 model. It now comes standard with 512GB of starting storage—double that of the previous generation—and can be configured with up to 4TB of fast SSD storage. The memory architecture provides 153GB/s of bandwidth, a 28 percent improvement that supports smoother multitasking.

The device features a Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and a 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View support. For audio, it includes a three-mic array and a four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. Users can expect up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptop runs on macOS Tahoe, which introduces "Liquid Glass" design elements and deep integration with Apple Intelligence for automated tasks like live translation and smart categorization in Reminders.

MacBook Air M5 Price in India

The 13-inch MacBook Air M5 starts at a retail price of INR 119,900.00 in India, with monthly instalment options available from INR 18,317.00 per month including instant cashback and No Cost EMI. The larger 15-inch MacBook Air M5 is priced starting at INR 144,900.00, or from INR 22,483.00 per month for those choosing finance plans. iPhone 17e Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Both models are available in sky blue, midnight, starlight, and silver. Pre-orders in India began today at 7:45 PM IST, with official availability and retail sales starting from Wednesday, 11 March.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Apple). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

