2 Held for Hiding Travel History in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Apr 2 (PTI) A man from UP who did not share his travel history with the authorities and a 'moulvi' who gave him shelter in a mosque have been apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the Chak Doulat mosque and held the two men on Wednesday night, they said.

A case has been registered against the man from Uttar Pradesh and the 'moulvi' (preacher).

Samba Police has appealed to the public to come forward with any information about individuals who have recently come from outside the union territory and are hiding their travel history from authorities.

