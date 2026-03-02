Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): BJP MP Hemang Joshi on Sunday said that over 45 tourists from Gujarat's Vadodara district are currently stranded in transit at Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport following flight cancellations amid the escalating war-like situation in parts of the Middle East and Gulf region.

Speaking about the situation, Joshi said that a majority of international transit flights pass through Dubai and neighbouring Gulf hubs, and disruptions in airspace have led to passengers being stranded at airports across the region.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Given the war situation that has developed in the Middle East and the Gulf, and the fact that we know that most transit flights pass through Dubai and the entire region, there have been reports of many passengers stranded at the airport and within Dubai due to the cancellation of flights. There are also many passengers from the Vadodara district who are currently stranded there due to the cancellation of their flights. However, based on the information we have received so far, over 45 tourists from the Vadodara district are stranded in transit at Dubai Airport or Abu Dhabi Airport. However, they have not faced any problems yet. Depending on how the situation evolves, we will determine how we can provide further assistance."

He further informed that his office has set up a dedicated helpline to stay in touch with the stranded passengers and their families.

"Currently, our office has created a helpline number for them, and we are in contact with them... Going forward, whatever possible assistance can be provided by the central government, steps will be taken by the central government," he added.

This development comes amid heightened tensions after a joint missile strike titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28.

After the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian army announced that it downed 10 advanced drones across the country, bringing the total number of drones shot down so far to 22. Most of them, according to Iranian officials, were Hermes drones allegedly belonging to Israeli and American forces, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

