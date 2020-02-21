2 Killed, 3 Injured in Lightning Strike in UP Village

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Two people were killed and three more injured in a lightning strike in Jarai Kalan village under the Haliyapur police station area here on Friday evening, officials said.

The victims are from Chhattisgarh and were working in a brick kiln when the incident took place, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Dileep (40) and Rajkumar (16), the police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound grief over the incident and directed officials to extend all possible help to the injured.

