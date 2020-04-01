20 New COVID-19 Cases in MP; Tally Jumps to 86

Indore, Apr 1 (PTI) Twenty more people tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 86, a health official said.

Among the new cases, 19 were reported from Indore and one from the neighbouring Khargone district, he said.

Of the 19 new patients in Indore, nine are from one family, including three children, aged 3, 5 and 8, residing in Tanzeem Nagar area of the city, the official said.

A police official from Indore is also among the new coronavirus patients.

He is admitted to a private hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police Guru Prasad Parashar said.

As a precautionary measure, the police officials wife and two daughters are also kept in a separate ward of the hospital.

The police station where the official was posted as in-charge has been sanitised and steps are taken to protect the other staff from the infection, Parashar said.

Indore has been the worst hit in the state as 63 coronavirus cases have been reported from the industrial city so far. Three of these patients earlier died.

Besides, Jabalpur has so far reported eight cases, Ujjain-six, Bhopal-four, Shivpuri and Gwalior two each and Khargone-one.

Of the total 86 patients, five died, including three of Indore and two from Ujjain, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)