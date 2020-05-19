22 Fresh COVID-19 Cases from Gurgaon, Faridabad; Total Number in Haryana Reaches 964

Chandigarh, May 19 (PTI) Thirty-six fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Haryana on Tuesday, out of which 22 were from Gurgaon and Faridabad, taking the total number of cases in the state to 964.

According to state Health Department's bulletin, Gurgaon reported nine fresh cases, Faridabad 13 and Sonipat two.

Among other districts, Panipat, Mahendragarh, Hisar and Charkhi Dadri reported two cases each, while Rohtak, Karnal, Jind and Palwal reported a case each.

Gurgaon has 220 positive cases out of which 106 are active. Faridabad and Sonipat have a total of 163 and 139 cases, respectively, the bulletin stated.

Total COVID-19 active cases in the state are 323 while the number patients who have been discharged is 627. The state has so far had 14 deaths, it stated.

