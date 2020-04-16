23 Cops Have Contracted Coronavirus in Maharashtra So Far

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) At least 23 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashta so far, an official said on Thursday.

Fifteen of these personnel are based in Mumbai, he said.

Police are among the `frontline' workers in the battle against the pandemic, as they are busy enforcing lockdown.

Since March 22, at least seven police officers and 16 constables have been found to have contracted the infection, the official said.

All of them are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the state, and their condition was stable, he added.

The police in every district have been provided with mobile disinfection vans, he informed.

The police in the state have also faced attacks while enforcing lockdown. As many as 97 police pesonnel were attacked by anti-social elements, and 162 persons have been arrested in these cases, the official said.

For defiance of restrictions of movement during lockdown, 46,671 cases have been registered under section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order of public servant) and 9,155 persons arrested in the state.

A total of 1,019 offences of illegal transportation of people has been registered, and 31,296 vehicles seized

Around Rs 1.70 crore in fine was collected from the vehicle owners for violating prohibitory orders, the official said.

