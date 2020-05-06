25 Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Ahmedabad; 291 New Cases in a Day

Ahmedabad, May 6 (PTI) Ahmedabad reported291 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 4,735, while with the death of 25more COVID-19 patients, the toll rose to 298 on Wednesday, a health department official said.

Ahmedabad also reported the discharge of 74 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of recovered people to 778, the official said.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, which saw a change in guard at the top after commissioner Vijay Nehra was home quarantined on Tuesday, took several measures to contain the spread of the virus in the city.

As per new measures, no shops, other than those selling milk and medicines, will be allowed to remain open in the city for the next seven days. PTI KA PD RSY RSY 05062032 NNNNr Bhandari, Principal of SMS Medical College, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) gave nod for clinical trials while the Drug Controller General of India gave permission to use it in therapeutic treatment.

“We got the permissions on Monday after which we started a clinical trial of the plasma therapy on the two patients who started showing good results. Their fever and breathlessness disappeared. Their blood reports started becoming normal,” Dr Bhandari said.

“After a successful result of the trials on two patients, we have started using it in treatment. The COVID plasma therapy is one of the effective methods of containing the coronavirus complications,” he said.

Dr Bhandari said that there is no side effect of it and it can used for patients with mild to severe complications.

“Along with the standard protocol of treatment, when a patient is given this therapy, it has a documented advantage,” he said.

He said there are three patients at Jaipur hospital whose condition is on the border line and if their health, the therapy will be used for them.

