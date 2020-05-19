28 People Test Positive for COVID-19 in J-K; Total Climbs to 1,317

Srinagar, May 19 (PTI) Twenty-eight more people, including three pregnant women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the number of cases in the Union territory to 1,317, officials said.

While six of the fresh cases are in Jammu, 22 are from Kashmir, they added.

"Twenty-eight new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the Union territory on Tuesday," an official said here.

He said the number of confirmed cases stood at 1,317.

Of these, 1,151 are in Kashmir, while 166 are in Jammu region, the officials said.

They said Tuesday's cases included three pregnant women.

There were 653 active cases in the Union territory – 551 in Kashmir and 102 in Jammu, the officials said, adding that 647 patients have recovered.

The UT has recorded 17 COVID-19-related deaths.

