3 More Test Positive for COVID-19, Number Rises to 10

Dehradun, Apr 2 (PTI) Three more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 10 in the state.

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 and the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has climbed to 10, a health bulletin from the Directorate General of Health said here tonight.

Two coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged from a hospital in the state so far, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)