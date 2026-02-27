The streaming show The Society is set to return with its 2nd season. The new season will be hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Shreya Kalra. At the heart of The Society are its three defining classes, Royals, Regulars and Rags but this season, the stakes are higher than ever. Introducing two thrilling new segments: the Rags who must keep the Factory running to survive, while all players navigate the Dukaan, where essential and personal items come at a price. Munawar Faruqui Brutally Roasts Pakistan Cricket Team After T20 World Cup 2026 Match Loss to India, Says ‘Memer Log Nahi Chodne Wale’ (Watch Video)

Munawar Faruqui Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

Munawar Faruqui, Shreya Kalra Tease ‘Society’ Drama

Munawar Faruqui said, “This season, Society isn’t just a game you play, it's a system you live in. Power changes people, and when survival and ambition collide, you see who someone really becomes. Every decision has a cost, and not everyone can afford the price of being on top. The real question this season isn’t who will win, it's who will do whatever it takes”. Shreya Kalra, who brings viewers closer to the human stories behind the hierarchy. Shreya Kalra added, “What makes Society fascinating is how real it feels. You see ambition, fear, resilience, and sacrifice all playing out at once. This season especially, you realise that power isn’t just about where you stand, it's about what you’re willing to risk to stay there”. ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Winner Munawar Faruqui Joins Sonali Bendre To Co-Host New Reality Show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga- Jodiyon Ka Reality Check’.

‘Society’ Season 2 To Stream on This Date

Produced by Rusk Media, the new season streaming soon on JioHotstar transforms Society into a fully functional world shaped by capitalism and industrialisation where everything has a price, and power is the most expensive currency of all. For the Royals, the fight is psychological to maintain authority while facing growing resistance. For the Regulars, it’s a constant push and pull between aspiration and security. And for the Rags, survival itself is a daily victory. The Society season 2 is set to stream on March 9 on JioHotstar.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Munawar Faruqui's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 10:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).