Washington, February 27: The United States Department of State has authorised the departure of non-essential government employees and their families from Israel. The decision follows a breakdown in nuclear negotiations with Tehran and the mobilisation of American military assets in the region, heightening the risk of a direct conflict.

The official advisory further urged private US citizens to consider leaving the country while commercial flights remain available. The United States Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, issued an urgent message to embassy staff shortly after midnight, advising those wishing to depart to secure travel "expeditiously" and "today" due to an expected surge in demand for airline seats.

Military Mobilisation and Diplomatic Stalls

The escalation comes after high-stakes talks in Geneva between US negotiators and Iranian officials ended without a resolution. While a technical-level meeting is scheduled for next week in Vienna, the Trump administration has already positioned two carrier strike groups in the region, ready to launch an attack if the White House determines that Tehran is not serious about dismantling its nuclear activities.

In a last-ditch diplomatic effort, Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr Albusaidi, has flown to Washington to brief US Vice-President JD Vance. Oman, acting as a primary mediator, is attempting to persuade the administration that enough progress has been made to avoid military intervention.

Internal Administration Debates

Vice-President Vance is reportedly viewed as the most senior member of the administration opposed to a protracted Middle Eastern war. In a recent interview, he stated there was "no chance" the US would enter a conflict with no end in sight, though he remained non-committal on whether the President would ultimately order a strike.

The primary points of contention remain Iran’s refusal to export its highly enriched uranium stockpile and its insistence on a domestic right to enrich uranium. Tehran has indicated a willingness to limit enrichment to 20% purity for medical research, but Washington’s demands for more comprehensive concessions have not yet been met.

Regional Context and IAEA Involvement

The current tension follows the destruction of three Iranian nuclear facilities by US bombing last June. Currently, Iran maintains a civilian nuclear power plant at Bushehr, which is supplied with fuel from Russia.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to provide an update on Iranian compliance during its quarterly board meeting next week. These findings will likely play a critical role in determining whether the United States proceeds with military action or continues the diplomatic track in Vienna.

