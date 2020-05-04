3 New COVID-19 Cases in Telangana; Cabinet to Discuss Lockdown Issues on Tuesday

Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI) Maintaining a downward trend, only three fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Monday, taking the total to 1,085 while 40 people returned home following recovery with the government attributing the dip to the effectiveness of the lockdown.

The state cabinet is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss issues related to easing norms for some sectors as part of lockdown exit plan.

The earlier lockdown extension by the state government is in force till May 7 in Telangana.

According to a media bulletin on COVID-19, all the three new cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

It said as many as 40 COVID-19 patients were discharged after treatment taking the total number of discharged to 585.

No deaths were reported in the state on Monday and the toll remained at 29.

"There is a dip in the number of new cases which denotes that the lockdown was very effective in containing the outbreak and prevented the impending surge of new cases. Social distancing along with all the non-pharmacological interventions are very essential and effective in containing the spread of infection, it said.

On the cabinet meet, a senior official said it would also deliberate on whether to allow liquor sales from standalone wine shops from May 8.

Even before the Centre extended the lockdown till May 17, the state government had announced the restrictions will continue till May 7.

The cabinet will discuss some of the relaxations announced by the Centre from May 4... the cabinet will discuss the new guidelines and relaxations, a senior official told PTI.

Liquor shops remain closed in the state ever since the lockdown was announced in March.

As per the guidelines issued by the Centre, sale of liquor in standalone shops will be allowed with certain conditions in all zones -green, orange and red -- barring containment areas.

On the second consecutive day, scores of people were stopped at Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border by the police of the neighbouring state despite having passes to return to their native places.

A police official from Nalgonda district in Telangana said the passes issued by the state police to the people who applied to go to their native places in the neighbouring state were not "accepted" by the AP counterparts.

According to the police official many of them have come back as AP did not allow them to proceed.

However, some of them, including children and women, decided to stay put at the border.

