3 Nigerians Staying Illegally in India Held in Gr Noida

Noida (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) Three Nigerian nationals allegedly staying illegally in India were arrested from Greater Noida on Monday, police said.

They have been identified as Damian Ogugud Uke Gbu, Maxwell Mukwelle and Egun Osas Macbeth, they said.

"The arrests were made following a tip-off about them. Two of them were staying together in C block of Sigma Sector and they led the police to their third partner staying elsewhere in the same sector," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

"All three were staying illegally in India and a probe is underway to further assess details on that. Proceedings will be initiated against them under the Foreigners Act also," Singh said.

Forty cartons of beer, two cartons of liquor and 29 packets of cannabis were recovered from their possession, the police said.

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 21,000 was also recovered from them, they said.

