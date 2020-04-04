3,000 Ventilators Available in Tamil Nadu to Treat COVID-19 Patients: Health Minister

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], April 4 (ANI): Around 3,000 ventilators are available in Tamil Nadu to deal with COVID-19 patients, said state's Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar. Speaking to ANI, he said: "We have around 3,000 ventilators available in the state. We have placed an order to procure more than 2,000 ventilators."He said the State government is equipped to handle any situation. "On one hand, preventive action is being taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus, on the other the government is preparing on a war footing." Earlier, robots were also deployed at the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Chennai, to serve food and medicines to COVID-19 patients or possibly infected persons to contain the spread of the contagion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)