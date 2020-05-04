31 COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka's Davangere

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): Cabinet Minister Suresh Kumar on Monday informed that 31 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Davangere so far."In Davangere, we have done testing of 1,147 samples. 847 people tested negative while 31 detected positive. Results of 269 people are awaited. 61 are in isolation and 144 in quarantine," Kumar told ANI.The minister said that there are only 11 active cases in Mysuru now as 79 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after treatment. "We are expecting that it will become a green zone soon," he said.Kumar said that the government has issued an order to consider all Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, civil defence force, police, home guards, related vehicle loaders and drivers and others in Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojana which has a cover of Rs 30 lakh.The minister said that 951 Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses were used on Sunday to ferry migrants to their places. "Approximately, 30,000 people travelled to their destinations," he said. (ANI)

