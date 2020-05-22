35-yr-old Woman Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, Tally Rises to 219

Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 219 in the Union Territory.

The woman is a resident of Bapu Dham colony, the worst-affected area in the city, according to a medical bulletin.

One of her family members had earlier tested positive for the virus, it said.

Samples of 58 people, all residents of Bapu Dham Colony, were collected for testing on Friday.

A total of 3,531 samples have been tested so far and of them, 3,234 are negative while reports of 77 samples are awaited, the bulletin said.

At present, there are 38 active cases in the city and 178 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection so far, it said.

The number of fatalities due to the disease stands at three, the bulletin added.

