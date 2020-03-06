350 Proposals Worth over Rs 11k-cr Received Under Raj Investment Promotion Scheme

Jaipur, Mar 6 (PTI) Nearly 350 investors have submitted investment proposals worth over Rs 11,000 crore within three months of the launch of Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme 2019, a statement said.

In a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Additional Chief Secretary-Industries Subodh Agrawal said nearly 350 investors have given investment proposals worth Rs 11,628 crore.

The scheme was introduced in December last year to attract investors.

The chief minister said Rajasthan was the only state in the country to take several policy initiatives in the form of a package to encourage industrialist at the time of economic slowdown.

Apart from the investment promotion scheme, the government has also launched a new industrial development policy, Chief Minister's Small Scale Industries Promotion Scheme, as well as renewable energy policy.

He asked the department officials to work with proactive approach to ensure maximum investment.

"The state is emerging as a destination for investment. The state has potential in sectors like tourism, solar, mining and service sector," he said.

Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Niranjan Arya, Industries Commissioner Muktanand Agrawal and other senior officers were present in the meeting, the statement added.

