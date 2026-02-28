What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Tanakpur (Uttarakhand) [India], February 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta formally inaugurated the Maa Purnagiri Fair at Thuligad (Tanakpur) on Friday. He offered prayers at Maa Purnagiri Dham and sought blessings from the Goddess for the state's peace and prosperity.

Dhami said that the Maa Purnagiri Fair is a grand celebration of faith, tradition, and culture. He reiterated the government's commitment to preserving Sanatan culture and local traditions.

The Chief Minister added that the government is continuously working on the restoration of temples and the development of pilgrimage sites in Kedarkhand and Manaskhand. He also stated that ensuring the safety and convenience of devotees visiting Purnagiri Dham remains the government's top priority.

"Our government is advancing numerous development projects to make Champawat a model district. Numerous roads are being constructed and improved in the Champawat district. We are also working toward the construction of permanent multi-story parking lots to permanently address the traffic congestion problem. We are also working on improving healthcare facilities. Today is the age of AI, science, and technology, and our children should be at the forefront of this race. Keeping this in mind, a Science City Centre is being constructed," Dhami said, according to a release.

"We have also worked to promote sports and adventure tourism in this region. As you all know, last year, a rafting competition for the 38th National Games was held in our Chuka area. This rafting competition set a Guinness World Record for night river rafting. This competition was held in our Boom area of Tanakpur," he added.

He said while overall development is important, it is equally crucial to protect the cultural and demographic values of the state.

"We are working continuously with this in mind. But as I said earlier, people from the opposition are unable to digest these developmental works and our tough decisions to protect Devbhoomi's identity. They are feeling uneasy. They are facing indigestion," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

