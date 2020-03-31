44 Foreign Tourists Sent from Dharamshala to Their Embassies in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): At least 44 foreign tourists consisting of German and French nationals have been sent from Dharamshala to Delhi on special buses. These foreign nationals were in McLeod Ganj when the nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus was announced.Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan told ANI, "We got requests from their embassies, who had coordinated with the government of India and then the orders were passed down to us to send them to Delhi."He added, "These people have been taken to Delhi from where they would fly back to their countries on special flights."Ranjan added that these people were staying in McLeod Ganj which has been under lockdown.He added, "These people were up in McLeod Ganj and we had told them to stay inside and that one death had happened there."He added, "We also informed them that all the precautions that their countries and embassies have issued, they should follow it."India has reported 1,251 cases including 102 recovered and 32 deaths as per the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)

