Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Co-hosts Sri Lanka are set to begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 8, facing a resilient Ireland side in a Group B fixture at the R. Premadasa Stadium. You can find Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team match scorecard here. As the tournament’s sixth match, the encounter presents an opportunity for the 2014 champions to capitalise on home conditions and assert dominance in a group that features several competitive mid-tier nations. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

The R. Premadasa Stadium is traditionally known for its slow, spinning tracks, a factor that heavily favours Sri Lanka’s potent slow-bowling arsenal. Led by Wanindu Hasaranga and supported by Maheesh Theekshana, the hosts will look to choke the Irish scoring during the middle overs.

Ireland, captained by the experienced Paul Stirling, will rely on their aggressive top-order batting and the pace of Josh Little to cause an upset. While Ireland has historically struggled against Sri Lanka’s spinners, their recent form—including a series of competitive displays against top-tier nations—suggests they are capable of exploiting any nerves shown by the co-hosts.

SL vs IRE Squads

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

Ireland National Cricket Team Squad: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young