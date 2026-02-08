Sidhi, February 8: A disturbing video allegedly showing BJP leader Santosh Pathak brutally beating a woman with a stick in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district surfaced on social media on Sunday, triggering widespread outrage. The incident is reported to have taken place in the Sihawal Assembly constituency. The reason behind the alleged assault is not yet known, and authorities have so far not issued any official statement.

Reacting strongly to the viral video, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Jitu Patwari launched a scathing attack on the BJP. Taking to his official X handle, Patwari wrote, “Pradhanmantri Narendra Modi ne kaha tha Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao, lekin yeh kehna bhool gaye ki BJP netaon se hi betiyon ko bachao. Aaj Sidhi mein ek behen ke saath BJP neta ne laathi se berahmi se maarpeet ki….”

BJP Leader Santosh Pathak Accused Of Brutally Beating Woman In MP’s Sidhi

He further alleged that such incidents are becoming increasingly common in the state, saying, “Poore pradesh mein BJP netaon dwara behnon ke saath maarpeet ki ghatnayein badh rahi hain. Satta ke ahankaar mein BJP ke gunde ab pradesh ki behnon par atyachar karne par utar aaye hain….” Satna Shocker: BJP Leader Pulkit Tandon Assaults Beauty Parlour Owner, Her Mother; Booked After Video Goes Viral.

Patwari concluded his post with a political warning, stating, “Ab yahi behnein in BJP netaon ko satta se bahar kar jawab dengi….”

The Congress leader also directly targeted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who holds the Home portfolio, accusing him of failing to ensure women’s safety in the state. Patwari demanded the immediate registration of an FIR against the accused BJP leader and called for strict action in the case. ‘Will Be Blind in Her Next Birth Too’: Jabalpur BJP Leader Anju Bhargava Harasses Visually Impaired Woman, Video Goes Viral.

Meanwhile, the video continues to circulate widely, intensifying pressure on the state government to clarify the facts and initiate prompt legal action.

