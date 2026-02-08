Mumbai, February 8: Newly released files from the US Department of Justice have once again drawn attention to the close relationship between convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein and the family of billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin. The unsealed documents, which include internal communications from 2010, show that Epstein continued to have access to the Dubin household even after his 2008 conviction, prompting renewed scrutiny of his ties to the family and their teenage daughter, Celina Dubin.

Invitations After Epstein’s Conviction

According to the files, a 2010 email from Eva Andersson-Dubin, Epstein’s former partner and Glenn Dubin’s wife, invited Epstein to the family home. In the message, she mentioned that her daughter Celina, who was 15 at the time, would be hosting several friends. This invitation was sent two years after Epstein was convicted in Florida and registered as a sex offender. Jeffrey Epstein Offered a ‘Tall Swedish Blonde’ to Anil Ambani, Epstein Files Reveal.

Records also show that in 2009, Andersson-Dubin wrote to Epstein’s probation officer stating she was “100% comfortable” with him being around her children. Investigators have noted that the Dubins were among the first within Epstein’s elite social circle to resume contact with him following his conviction.

Epstein Wanted to Marry Celina Dubin

One of the most disturbing revelations in the newly unsealed documents is that Epstein reportedly told associates that he wanted to marry Celina Dubin once she became an adult. The files state that Epstein claimed that if he were ever to marry, it would be Celina, who is also his goddaughter. Epstein Files: Jeffrey Epstein Revelations Toppled Top Figures in Europe While US Fallout More Muted.

Investigators viewed the alleged intention as deeply troubling, given Celina’s age at the time and Epstein’s criminal history. Legal experts have suggested that Epstein’s stated desire to marry her may have been driven by financial motives, as marriage could have allowed him to transfer his vast wealth while minimizing tax liabilities. Authorities have emphasized that there is no evidence of a romantic or physical relationship between Epstein and Celina.

Who Is Celina Dubin?

Celina Dubin is the daughter of Glenn Dubin and Eva Andersson-Dubin and was raised in New York’s high society. She became a subject of public attention only because of Epstein’s proximity to her family and his own statements about wanting to marry her. Now an adult, Celina has never been accused of any wrongdoing and has largely stayed out of the public eye.

Long Standing Ties Between Epstein and the Dubin Family

The relationship between Epstein and the Dubins dates back several decades. Eva Andersson-Dubin dated Epstein for 11 years beginning in the 1980s before marrying Glenn Dubin in 1994. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Epstein remained closely connected to the family.

Epstein reportedly helped Glenn Dubin expand his business empire, including facilitating a deal that involved JPMorgan Chase. The family also traveled frequently on Epstein’s private jet, and he was a regular guest at family gatherings, including Thanksgiving celebrations.

Dubin Family’s Stand

Following Epstein’s 2019 arrest on federal s*x trafficking charges, the Dubin family said they were “horrified” by the allegations and denied any knowledge of his criminal activities. In 2021, Eva Andersson-Dubin testified as a defense witness during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, describing Epstein as a close family friend who played an “uncle like” role in her children’s lives.

As more Epstein related documents come to light, the renewed focus on Celina Dubin underscores how Epstein maintained access to powerful families long after his conviction, raising ongoing questions about responsibility and judgment within his inner circle.

