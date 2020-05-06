44 New COVID-19 Cases in Nagpur, District Tally Reaches 200

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Nagpur on Wednesday recorded 44 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total tally of the district to 200, informed Nagpur Municipal Corporation.Out of the total 200 COVID-19 cases, 139 are active cases and 58 patients have recovered from the deadly virus.So, far three people have succumbed to the lethal infection in the region.More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

