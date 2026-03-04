Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Looks like Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's Mumbai concert didn't go as smoothly as expected.

While the "Wavy" hitmaker thrilled fans in Delhi during his P-Pop Culture World Tour, his recent show in Mumbai sparked strong reactions online, with many fans expressing their "disappointment" over the event's arrangements.

The singer kicked off the India leg with a show in Delhi on 28 February at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Aujla captivated the crowd with some of his most popular songs, including Softly, Tauba Tauba, Gangsta, Boyfriend, and 52 Bars.

After the Delhi show, Karan performed in Mumbai on March 3 at a Holi-themed daytime concert. A large number of fans gathered to celebrate Holi and enjoy the music. However, after the show, many fans shared videos online, saying they were "disappointed."

While some fans alleged that sprinklers were only available in the Fan Zone and not in the VIP or General areas, others claimed there were long queues to buy water. A few also said that some fans fainted due to the heat and the crowd.

Although Karan has not addressed the complaints directly, he seemed to respond after his Pune concert later that day. On Instagram, he wrote, "Bombay, I think we need to add a night concert. Team Innovation, y'all coming back stronger or what???"

However, the singer has not yet announced dates for a second Mumbai concert, though the hint has already generated excitement among fans.

After Mumbai and Pune, Karan is set to perform in Chandigarh on 14 March, Indore on 21 March, and Bengaluru on 29 March. The tour will also visit Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow before ending in Ludhiana on 12 April. (ANI)

