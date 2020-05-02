49 Pilgrims from Pakistan Set to Leave for Border from Nagpur

Nagpur, May 2 (PTI)Forty-nine Pakistani nationals who were stranded in Nagpur in Maharashtra amid coronavirus outbreak for over a month are set to return to their country after getting necessary permissions from the Pakistan High Commission and the Indian Ministry of ExternalAffairs.

Over 190 members of the Hindu Sindhi community from Ghotki district in Sindh province of Pakistan arrived in India for pilgrimage on February 27, 2020, local officials said.

49 of them landed in Nagpur to visit Baba Hardas Ram Ghodi Dham in Jaripatka area.

Rajesh Jhambia, a local social worker who made arrangements for their stay here, said they were supposed to leave Nagpur on March 20 and cross the Attari border on March 22, but got stranded as lockdown to contain coronavirus was announced.

41 of them are staying at Baba Hardas Ram Ghodi Dham, Jaripatka, and eight are staying at their relatives' houses.

"We got the nod of the Pakistan High Commission on Friday evening and the pilgrims willleave for Amritsar late Saturday night by buses from where they will cross the border at Attari," he said.

Satyawan Chawla, one of the stranded pilgrims, told PTI that he was happy that finally he was returning to his country, and thanked the governments of both the countries.

Ashok Kumar, another pilgrim, said the local people helped them financially and also facilitated their return.

