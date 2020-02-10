5 IAS, 6 HCS Officers Reshuffled in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Haryana government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of five Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and six Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers with immediate effect.As part of the recent administrative reshuffle Anita Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh, has been transferred as Additional Director, HIPA, Gurugram, while Nuh's Deputy Commissioner, Pankaj, has been given the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mewat Development Agency, Nuh.Shyam Lal Poonia, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri whereas Dharamvir Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Dadri, has been transferred as Chief Executive Officer, Shivalik Development Agency, Ambala.In another significant transfer, Pratima Chaudhary, Additional Controller, Civil Defence, Ambala and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shivalik Development Agency, Ambala, has been transferred as Additional Controller, Civil Defence, Ambala, and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Yamunanagar, and Secretary, RTA, Yamunanagar.The HCS officers who have been transferred as per recent order includes Dr Sushil Kumar, Zonal Administrator, HSAMB, Karnal who has been given the additional charge of Administrator, Municipal Council, Ambala Cantt.Satish Yadav, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) Tauru has been given the additional charge of Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.Jind City Magistrate Vijender Hooda has been transferred as CEO, Zila Parishad, Jhajjar and will also hold the charge of CEO, DRDA, Jhajjar. (ANI)

