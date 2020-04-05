52 New COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai, 4 Dead

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Four more COVID-19 patients died while 52 new cases were reported in Mumbai on Saturday, taking the total cases in the city to 330."52 more COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai today, taking the total cases in the city to 330. Four people also lost their lives today, the city's death toll due to coronavirus now at 22. Out of the four deaths today, three patients had comorbidities and one had other age-related factors," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)Earlier in the day, two more persons -- a man and a woman -- were found positive for coronavirus in the densely populated Dharavi area here on Saturday.This has made a total of five positive cases of coronavirus till now in Dharavi including one dead.A total of 145 more COVID-19 positive cases and six deaths have been reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the state are 635 and deaths count is 32, informed Maharashtra Health Department. (ANI)

